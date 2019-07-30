INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Disney

A woman has gone to social media to call on Disney World to ban childless millennials.

She says they make the lines longer and aren’t sensitive to kids who are there to fulfill their dreams.

The concept even made it into an editorial in the New York Post.

Disney had no comment but she has created a firestorm.

Baltimore

Baltimore rat stickers and t-shirts see sales surge after President Trump’s tweets.

Sales of rat merchandise increase by an estimated 600% since Trump’s Twitter barrage started on Saturday criticizing Baltimore and U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings.

A website offering products from stickers and pint glasses to hats and t-shirts are averaging about one sale every five minutes.

The FED

The Federal Reserve begins a two-day meeting Tuesday and is expected to cut rates.

Most expect a quarter percent cut in the key rate Tuesday.

If we don’t get a rate cut Tuesday, investors could be disappointed.

Air conditioning

Sony is crowdfunding a wearable “air conditioner” known as the Reon Pocket that could wear as they deal with high temperatures.

The device would reside in a pocket of a special t-shirt and would use the peltier effect to lower or raise a person’s body temperature.

The Reon Pocket can be controlled via an app, but unfortunately, isn’t expect to be available for this summer.