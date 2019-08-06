INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Credit card debt

Hoosiers seems to have their credit card debt under control.

The average credit card debt in Indiana is $2,313 and with payments of $167 a month, it would be paid off in nine months.

In fact, Indiana had the shortest pay off time of any state.

Walmart selling guns

Walmart says, despite pressure, it won’t stop selling guns.

The retail giant sells guns in about half of its 4,750 U.S. stores, making it one of the nation’s largest sellers of firearms and ammunition. It requires store employees to undergo active shooter training every three months.

The company faced hundreds of calls on social media to stop selling guns altogether.

Video game stocks

Video game stocks took a hit as President Trump linked games to mass shootings.

Activision Blizzard took the biggest hit. One of the company’s flagship games, Call of Duty, was named in a “manifesto” that the El Paso shooter posted online prior to the attack.

Most analysts don’t foresee long-term effects on the video game industry.

Stocks

Stocks had their worst day this year.

The Dow fell 770 points on intensifying trade wars with China.

The Dow was down 950 points.