INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Work-life balance

A new report on work-life balance doesn’t rank Indianapolis very high.

Indianapolis came in a 36 for work-life balance.

Software security company Kisi’s Research took into account three main variables to rank the cities: work intensity – which included work hours and commute times, the institutions available there and city livability.

Quitting technology

Technology is convenient but it can also add stress to our lives.

USA Today says that includes loss of privacy, loss of dignity, less frequent face-to-face human contact, more data breaches and security threats.

Even if you’re not ready to give up Facebook say fulltime, you may have sound reasons to periodically visit a community group, tech experts urge people to remove the app from your phone and only check the social network from a computer browser. That little bit of added friction can make a big difference.

And mental health experts say social media is kind of like eating one cookie once in a while. It is bad every so often but 20 a day can do some harm.

Gas prices

Nationally, the average price of gasoline has fallen 7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.63 a gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.

The national average is down 16 cents per gallon from a month ago, and 22 cents per gallon lower than last year.

Triple A says the current average for regular unleaded in central Indiana is $2.52.

Corn market

The U.S. corn market dropped its daily limit low, 25 cents, as USDA keeps corn production numbers high.

The USDA pegged U.S. corn acreage at 90.9 million.

That was much higher than expected especially since the rainy spring delayed Midwest planting for weeks.