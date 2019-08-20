INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

AppleTV

AppleTV Plus will reportedly cost $9.99 a month and launch in November.

Bloomberg reports this puts AppleTV right up to Disney’s new streaming service, which is also expected to launch in November.

The company has yet to talk pricing or a release date for the service.

It looks like come November, the service will arrive with only five shows.

Report on workers

Companies across the U.S. are preparing to give federal regulators the most detailed information ever collected about how they compensate workers of all genders, races and ethnicities.

All employers with more than 100 workers must disclose a broad array of pay information to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission by Sept. 30.

The move is part of a push by the government to narrow the longstanding earning gaps.

Restaurant spending

Restaurant spending is set to hit a high this year as Americans spend more eating out.

The National Restaurant Association projects overall industry sales will hit a new high of $863 billion in 2019, up 3.6% year over year.

Two big factors helping to bolster consumer sentiment – a strong jobs market and tax cuts.

JP Morgan tariffs

JP Morgan estimates the average American household will be down $1,000 per year thanks to the newest round of tariffs on Chinese goods.

The biggest impact will come from increased expenses in clothing.

Right now the tariffs are expected to go into effect Dec. 15.