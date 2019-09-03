INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Prenups

Millennials are increasingly interested in signing prenuptial agreements before getting married.

According to a recent study conducted by the American of Matrimonial Lawyers, more couples are requesting them.

The reasons are to protect assests in case of divorce, and millennials are getting married later in life when they have accumulated more assets.

Ford

Ford is working on a touch screen for the F-150 that’s the size of the biggest iPad.

Bloomberg says Ford will increase the size of the touch screen in its best-selling F-150 pickup by at least 150% when it rolls out a redesigned model next year.

The automaker will offer at least a 12-inch screen that can simultaneously display multiple functions, such as maps and audio controls.

Stocks

September is the worst month for stocks.

The S&P 500, on average, falls 1% in September.

It’s not all bad news, however, according to LPL Financial, the past 15 times that the S&P 500 lost ground in August, the rest of the year saw positive returns every single time.

Futures

Stocks are under pressure Tuesday morning. Chinese and U.S. officials are struggling to agree on the schedule for a planned meeting this month to continue trade talks after Washington rejected Beijing’s request to delay tariffs that took effect over the weekend.

Bloomberg reports Beijing says it plans to ask the WTO to help resolve the dispute.

Reports says the two sides have lost trust in each other to negotiate faithfully.