INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Cummins

Cummins is piloting a new way to get around Purdue’s campus.

The mirco transit shuttles will come on demand once ordered from a mobile app.

The experiment is called Leaper X.

The vehicles will also collect data on campus travel patterns and routes.

The project begins on September 30 and lasts for four months.

Disney workers

It’s dangerous to be a Disney worker.

The Orlando Sentinel says tourists scream at them, sexually harrass them and in the most serious cases, physically attack them, according to law enforcement reports.

Much of the tourists’ ire stems from standing in line, imperfect technology and confusion with fast passes.

Amazon

Amazon is developing a new pair of Alexa-powered wireless earbuds that double as a fitness-tracking device, CNBC has learned.

The new earbuds are expected to be able to monitor things like distance rune, calories burned and pace of running, a person directly involved in the project said.

Separately, Amazon is also working on a bulkier Echo device with better sound quality.

Pork prices

Prices for pork and other meats could be going up at the grocery.

The demand for meat from Asia might cause a ripple effect that could hit American shoppers at the food store.

African Swine Fever hit China hard in recent months, causing the loss of more than 300 million pigs, representing roughly one-fourth of the world’s pork supply.