INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Boeing

Boeing is in the “endgame” of preparing its 737 Max to return to the skies.

The planemaker is finetuning a software upgrade for the Max’s flight-control computersin its simulation lab.

Also a safety group has been created to oversee all issues regarding plane security.

Meanwhile, the Southwest Airlines pilots chief says 737 Max may not return until March.

Google

Google settled a class-action lawsuit regarding faulty microphones on its Pixel smartphones.

The company agreed to pay $7.25 million in the settlement, Pixel users can claim up to $500.

Google denies the allegation that microphones in the original Pixel devices were faulty.

Thanksgiving shopping

A number of major retailers will be closing their doors on Thanksgiving this year.

You won’t be able to make a last-minute turkey run at Costco, Sam’s Club or BJ’s.

BestBlackFriday.com has a list of the major industry players staying closed on Thanksgiving.

Home buyers

Zillow found that prospective home buyers with medical debt are more likely denied a mortgage, while those with student debt put off buying a home.

Zillow found that 16% of all buyers had medical debt while 20% carried student loan debt.