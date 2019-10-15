INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Plainfield jobs

State and local officials will make an economic development announcement in Plainfield on Tuesday. Few details are available, however the Indiana Economic Corporation said executives from Virigina-based nonprofit LifeNet Health will be in attendance.

LifeNet Health is a regenerative medicine company serves as an organ procurement organization, tissue bank and bio-implant supplier, according to its website.

Streaming devices tracking

A new report seems to confirm what you could probably already guess: That likely, every other device you own, some TV streaming devices are collecting lots of data about what you do.

A Princeton and University of Chicago report trackers were present on 69% of Roku apps and 89% of Amazon Fire TV apps. Among the data being tracked were they could pick up apps, games played and news programs watched.

Amazon

Amazon is taking a further step toward ensuring its customers never need to go to a store.

Recode reports the retail giant has been gradually making it possible for Prime members to shop for low-cost items on its site and have them shipped on their own for free.

That means items like deodorant and toothpaste can be ordered alone and shipped with one-day delivery.

Mircosoft Girl Scouts

Microsoft store is announcing a partnership with the Girl Scouts USA to launch stem badge workshops for Girl Scouts troops at Microsoft stores across the country.

The partnership aims to give girls vital digital skills and foster leadership qualities to help close the gender gap in stem fields.