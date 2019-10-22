INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Steak ‘N Shake

At least two Orlando-area Steak ‘N Shake stores have closed as the company looks for franchisees to take over more than 100 stores across the nation.

As of June 30, Steak ‘N Shake was looking for franchise partners for 103 temporarily closed stores, according to their parent company’s quarterly report.

The business is focusing on its franchise program in part because of declining sales since 2017.

But the report said there is no guarantee they will be able to find franchisees or that it would restore the Indianapolis-based chain to profitability.

Bedford

Bedford-based manufacturer Stone City Products is expanding. The $2 million, 30,000-square-foot project could result in a weekend shift, adding jobs as product lines increase.

Stone City Products offers precision machining, metal stamping and value-added assembly to customers in the automotive, rail car and HVAC industries.

Eli Lilly & Co.

Eli Lilly’s partnership with Apple has yielded some digital markers that may help with early detection in Alzheimer’s.

Big data firm Evidation Health – with help from Apply and Eli Lilly – ingested and analyzed information from smartphones, tablets, wearables, sleep monitors and more.

Results showed that motor skill tests – such as rhythmically tapping a touchscreen or draggin and matching shapes in an app, alongside reading and typing tasks – were performed more slowly in symptomatic patients with mild cognitive impairment or dementia related to Alzheimer’s.

Apple

A new apple variety called the Cosmic Crisp will be available for picking at grocery stores beginning Dec. 1 – and growers say it will be better than the Honeycrisp.

Named for the bright yellow dots on its skin – which resembles stars- the fruit was developed at Washington State University in a nearly two-decade undertaking.

Growers say it’s a mix between sweet and tart and keeps for a long time in the fridge.