INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Mortgage

When it comes to mortgages, Indiana is among the cheaper states.

Clever, an online real estate firm, said the average mortgage rate in the state is 4.9%

The average mortgage is $977.

Kroger

Kroger has launched a new holiday product but customers will have to be quick to get their hands on it.

The Oh What Fun! Holiday Wine countdown calendar debuted in the Cinncinati-based company’s stores on Friday. The calendar contains 24 mini bottles of wine equivalent to six full-size bottles.

Steak N’ Shake

Steak ‘N’ Shake traffic and sales keep falling.

Restaurant business online said the Indianapolis burger chain’s revenue fell more than 26% last quarter amid temporary store closures.

Visits at the restaurants were down 13% in the third quarter.

Millennials

Nearly half of Millennials have put off medical care because of money.

Morning Consult said that’s because Millennials are dealing with stagnating wages and higher health care costs.

Millennials are delaying health care more than any previous generation, according to this survey.