INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Finding jobs

A majority of Hoosiers say finding a job in the state is easy, according to a recent study.

The Ball State annual Hoosier Survey reported that out of 600 adults questioned, 64% said job opportunities in the community were plentiful, which compares to 25% of those polled who claimed jobs were hard to find.

However, people who fall into lower income brackets or are less educated were more likely to perceive fewer job opportunities available to them.

Apple event

Apple has reportedly sent out an invitation for an event on Dec. 2 in New York City.

It features a gold app store logo.

Judging by the invitation, this end-of-year event will focus on apps and games, unlike the September event which was about devices like the iPhone.

Google streaming

Google’s game-streaming platform Stadia is here.

Google’s device is geared to women.

The controller is slightly easier for small hands to grip than similar products put out by rivals. Google said that was intentional.

Hollywood antitrust

The U.S. Justice Department will ask a court to terminate a 70-year-old settlement that barred Hollywood studios owning theaters or trying to force more houses from playing films they didn’t want.

The government says new technology, such as streaming makes the rule irrelevant.