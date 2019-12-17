INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne is a top 50 city for job seekers that are over 50.

GoBankingRates says the population over 50 is more than 30%.

The city also had low unemployment for older workers and a low cost living.

Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly announced a 15% dividend increase.

It’s payable March 10 for shareholder of record as of Feb. 14.

Typically when a company increases its dividend that is positive. It shows a business is going well and has some extra cash on hand to reward shareholders.

Car loans

More borrowers are getting rejected for car loans.

A Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey of consumer credit released Monday showed a spike in the rate of auto-loan rejections, to 8.1% in October from 4.5% in the same month last year.

A decade of easy auto credit has fueled concerns that U.S. households could be on the verge of yet another financial bubble.

Tech stocks

Technology stocks, a longtime sector leader, once again lifted the broad market to records.

Apple among the biggest companies to benefit from the China trade deal, rose 1.7%. Chipmakers that make the components for its iPhones also gained. Microsoft also saw a new high.