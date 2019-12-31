INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

China

The partial trade deal between the U.S. and China could be singed within the week, according to Peter Navarro, White House assistant for trade and manufacturing policy.

As part of the trade agreement, Beijing agreed to buy $200 billion of U.S. intellectual property theft and technology transfer.

In return, the U.S. will reduce tariffs on Chinese goods.

Military

The New Year will bring a welcome gift to many members of the U.S. armed services – one of the biggest pay raises in years.

The military budget for fiscal 2020 – of $738 billion – will increase member pay by 3.1%. Federal civilian pay is also set to rise by 3.1%.

The Department of Veterans Affairs will also get its largest funding boost in history – a 9% increase in funds or $217 billion.

Amazon

Amazon workers are reportedly struggling working alongside robots.

Amazon is increasingly requiring warehouse employees to get used to working with robots.

The company now has more than 200,000 robotic vehicles it calls “drives” that are moving goods through its delivery-fulfillment centers around the U.S. that’s double the number it had last year and up from 15,000 units in 2014.

Electronic Mustang

Ford’s 2021 Mustang Mach-E has sold out months before its tires hit the road.

Ford said that reservations for the first edition of the electric crossover are already full.

The car, which has a suggested retail prices of $44,000, will be available in either rear or all-wheel drive, has more than 300 horsepower and clocks a targeted EPA-estimated-fuel-economy range of up to 300 miles, according to Kelley Blue Book.