INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Lithium battery

A new type of battery could charge your phone for five days.

The lithium-sulfur battery developed by Australian researchers could power an electric car for 600 miles.

The researchers said they are “on the brink” of commercializing the innovation and touted its benefits for the fight against climate change.

Debt

Dealing with debt is foremost on the minds of many Americans.

The New York Federal Reserve says Americans have a record $14 trillion in debt, including mortgages, credit cards and student loans. The situation can cause a great deal of anxiety.

According to a recent survey conducted by Nationwide and Engine1, 44% of Americans feel stressed and 36% feel overwhelmed when thinking about their debt.

Nationwide introduces “Nimbl” app to help users create a plan to get out of debt and stick to it as life changes.

Exxon gas, Alexa

Drivers will be using Alexa to pay for a tank of gas from the comfort of their vehicle.

It’s because of an Exxonmobil and Amazon, a partnership that will allow voice-activated fuel purchases in vehicles with Alexa built-in as well as from Alexa-enabled smartphones and other devices.

It is slated to launch in April at more than 11,500 Exxon and Mobil gas stations in the United States.

Chevron

Chevron has evacuated all of its American oil workers from Iraq following last week’s U.S. airstrikes in Baghdad.

The nation’s no. 2 oil company calls it a precautionary measure.

The United States government urged its citizens to depart immediately because of heightened tension between Iraq and the region.