Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly wants to free up health care facilities and doctors to attend to coronavirus patients so it’s delaying all new studies and pausing existing drug studies.

The Indianapolis drugmaker says the move would ease the burden on participating healthcare facilities and allow physicians to focus more of their efforts on combatting COVID-19.

Thor Industries

Recreational vehicle manufacturers Thor Industries headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana has announced plans to suspend operations nationwide, including at several Indiana facilities.

The head of the company says he is confident the company will be able to ride the wave caused by the pandemic.

Thor did not provide an estimated timeline for resuming production.

Fiat Chrysler

Fiat Chrysler said it will make and donate more than 1 million masks a month to those “at the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Production capacity is being installed this week and the company will start manufacturing face masks in the coming weeks.

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is taking as long as a month to deliver some items that usually arrive in two days.

Items such as Nutribullet blenders, computer cables and best-selling books would not be delivered until at least April 21 if ordered on Monday, Amazon listings showed.

Shoppers could normally get those products within two days with an Amazon Prime subscription.