INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly’s diabetes drug Trulicity lowered the risk of major cardiovascular events in patients with Type 2 diabetes by 12 % – a significant drop in risk, but by less than some investors had expected.

However, some investors and medical specialists were expecting more – Cowen Analysts said investors polled earlier this year anticipated at least a 20% risk reduction.

Proctor and Gamble

Proctor and Gamble is providing baby changing tables in men’s restrooms as part of an ad campaign.

It will identify high-need public locations and provide tables for installation in men’s rooms across the U.S. and Canada by 2021.

The first locations will include parks and recreation centers, community centers and libraries in cities such as Cincinnati, Dallas, Philadelphia and Detroit.

Work spouse

Just over half of women and 44% of men surveyed they have had a work spouse.

This is a work colleague who you have a strong friendship that resembles a married couple, according to job search engine, Simply Hired.

Those in these relationships say they are stress relievers although 21% admit they lied about the relationship with their real spouse.

401K

The average employer 401K match reached 4.7% this year, according to Fidelity, which manages more than 30 million retirement accounts. That’s a record high. Prior to 2011, the average match was usually in the 3% to low 4% range, but has been slowly increasing each quater in the years since. That said, almost 25% of U.S. adults have no retirement savings at all.