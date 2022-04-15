Business

Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ measure that could thwart Elon Musk’s takeover bid

(CNN) — Twitter’s board of directors has adopted a limited-term shareholder rights plan called a “poison pill” that could make it harder for Elon Musk to acquire the company.

The “poison pill” provision, announced in a press release Friday, preserves the right for Twitter shareholders other than Musk to acquire more shares of the company at a relatively inexpensive price, effectively diluting Musk’s stake. The provision will be triggered if Musk (or any other investor) acquires more than 15% of the company’s shares. Musk currently owns around 9% of Twitter’s shares.

Although the poison pill won’t necessarily stop Musk’s acquisition bid in its tracks, it could make the effort more expensive and encourage him to come to the negotiating table with the company.

“The Rights Plan will reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group gains control of Twitter through open market accumulation without paying all shareholders an appropriate control premium or without providing the Board sufficient time to make informed judgments and take actions that are in the best interests of shareholders,” the company said in its statement.

More to come…