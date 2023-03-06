Twitter back to normal Monday after internal changes made some services unavailable

Search
by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Twitter said Monday afternoon that an internal change that caused some services to go offline has been fixed and service should be back to normal.

Twitter Support released a statement at around 12:19 p.m. saying that some parts of the social media platform “may not be working as expected.”

According to Twitter Support, the company made an “internal change” that had some “unintended consequences.”

A few minutes after 1 p.m., Twitter support said that services “should now be working as normal.”

