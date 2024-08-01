UAW board vote to endorse Vice President Harris

Here is a look at Thursday's business headlines.

The UAW said its governing board voted to endorse Vice President Harris for president.

The union president said Harris has a history of working for the middle class.

Previously, the UAW had endorsed Joe Biden until he was replaced as the democrat nominee and acknowledged that its members may choose to support Donald Trump.

Biden administration making payments to farmers

The Biden administration has begun making up to $2 billion in payments to farmers who say they were discriminated against by the federal government with loans and other programs.

The agriculture department is making payments to 43,000 farmers across all 50 states, with Mississippi and Alabama having the most recipients.

The average payment, which is subject to taxes, is $82,000.

Fees for school lunch payments under scrutiny

The fees parents pay to make online deposits into their children’s school lunch accounts are under scrutiny at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which found that some parents may pay up to 60 cents in fees for every dollar they deposit.

It was lower-income parents that paid the most in fees.

The CFPB says parents and caregivers have no control over fee rates and lack opportunities to shop around for cheaper options.

Cruise line is offering 2026 solar eclipse trip

Holland America Line is offering travelers the chance to sail along the path of the 2026 Total Solar Eclipse. The eclipse will occur in Russia, Greenland and Europe

The cruise line is offering three trips that will put the ships in the path of totality, including one round-trip from Boston.

That trip will depart on a 35-day voyage of the Vikings: Solar Eclipse on July 18, 2026.

Airbnb could offer luxury services like massages and chefs

Airbnb is thinking of adding luxury services like massages and chefs. People who rent an Airbnb home would have an option to add on some services, like a hotel.

Other options would ease of check-in and transportation from a local airport, when and where it’s feasible.