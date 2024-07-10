UAW president from Kokomo faces new allegations of financial misconduct

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses new allegations against Shawn Fain, Fifth Third Bank’s recent fine and more.

New allegations against UAW President Shawn Fain

A federal watchdog appointed to monitor the United Auto Workers’ internal operations is investigating new allegations against president and Kokomo native Shawn Fain, including that he made demands to benefit his domestic partner and her sister.

The Wall Street Journal reports those actions would have amounted to financial misconduct.

The allegation is among a handful of serious but unverified claims the watchdog is investigating related to the union’s management, according to a court filing.

Indiana lithium battery plant getting federal loans

The Department of Energy is loaning $1.2 billion dollars for a lithium battery plant in Indiana. The company, Entek, will make battery separators.

Battery separators play a key role in the performance and safety of lithium-ion batteries. The batteries are mostly used in electric vehicles.

Fifth Third Bank slammed with $20 million fine

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fined Fifth Third Bank for $20 million on Tuesday for allegedly forcing auto loan customers to buy unnecessary car insurance policies, and in some cases repossessing their vehicles when they defaulted.

Employees at the Ohio-based bank also illegally opened fake bank accounts for roughly 35,000 customers without their knowledge or consent under a cross-sell sales goal initiative from top management.

Fifth Third said in a statement Tuesday that its unauthorized bank accounts practice happened to a limited number of accounts between 2010 and 2016.

The bank said it voluntarily discontinued its auto insurance practice in January 2019.

Experts say most Americans always feel tired

The average American spends 1,460 hours a year feeling tired, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 adults looked at how they deal with their symptoms of tiredness and found that respondents feel tired about four hours a day and nearly a third feel tired even more than average.

In fact, a third of those surveyed always or often still feel tired even after a good night’s sleep.

Conducted by Talker Research for MDLIVE, the survey found that 58% said feeling tired often keeps them from enjoying life.

Experts say shorts are seen as unprofessional

Seventy-one percent of workers say they wear business casual or casual street clothes to work, according to a recent Gallup poll. Some things should still be off-limits, though, according to work etiquette experts.

Shorts have become somewhat disagreeable as work attire amid heat waves pummeling the U.S. This summer attire should be reserved for jobs working with kids or in creative environments they say.

Even if the shorts are dressier or have longer inseams, they still may be perceived as unprofessional in many work environments.

Similarly, the experts warn against women wearing spaghetti-strapped tops to work.