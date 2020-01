INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Uber launched a new feature Tuesday to help customers get into the right car.



The company says they will send you a four-digit pin code. When the Uber arrives, you will give the code to the driver. The driver will put the code into the Uber app. If everything matches, Uber will verify the ride for you.



The new feature follows the death of Samantha Josephson, who was killed last year after getting into a car with a man impersonating an Uber driver.