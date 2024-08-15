United Auto Workers files charge against Donald Trump and Elon Musk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jeff Vaughn, who has the latest on the federal judge’s recent Google ruling, inflation slowing, United Auto Workers filing charges on Donald Trump and Elon Musk, and more.

Government weighs Google ruling

Google, we use it every day. Now, the government is considering breaking up the platform over accusations it has monopolized online searches. This stems from a federal judge’s recent ruling that Google has an illegal monopoly.

Inflation slowing, could bring interest rate cuts

The Consumer Price Index came in at 2.9%, the lowest since March 2021. That means inflation is slowing and it could mean an interest rate cut.

United Auto Workers files charge against Donald Trump and Elon Musk

The United Auto Workers has filed a charge of “unfair labor practices” against former president Trump and “X” CEO Elon Musk. It comes from comments the two made on the platform earlier this week. The union alleges both men talked about interfering with a worker’s right to join a union.

Texas sues General Motors over driver privacy rights

Texas is suing General Motors over “location data” claiming the automaker violated millions of driver’s privacy rights. The lawsuit accuses GM of misleading drivers into sharing their data with GM, which then sold the information to data brokers. The lawsuit states the data was used to assign risk scores to Texas drivers… affecting their insurance rates without their knowledge.

Small business owners say worker distractions are hurting businesses

Small business owners say they are losing weeks of wasted time. A survey conducted by “talker research” shows with work-related distractions, procrastination, and status updates they lose three weeks a year.

Mars Inc. buys pop tart maker, Kellenova, for $30 billion

The survey commissioned for “Slack” says Gen Z considers themselves the best at managing time. followed by Gen X, then baby boomers. Millennials were more apt to use technology to save time. M&M’s and Snickers next to Pringles and Pop-Tarts. Mars, the maker of M&M’s is buying “Kellenova”, the maker of pop tarts for 30 billion dollars. Both companies report the popular snacks will not change in the buyout – which is great because peanut M&M’s are my favorite. Try the dark chocolate.