Upland Brewing Co. to create first official beer for IU Athletics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Upland Brewing Co. is seeking community input to decide the name, design, and taste elements for their first Indiana University Athletics branded beer. According to a release, the new beer will be released in 2023.

Anyone who is 21 or older can submit opinions online on beer names, beer imagery, and design elements. The opinion surgery must be completed by the end of November. A second survey will be released in December to allow people to select their favorite beer name and can design. The December survey will be based on the initial survey results from November.

The beer idea started after the Bloomington-based brewery became IU Athletics’ official craft beer sponsor for the 2022-2023 season.

The company will also host watch parties for IU Athletics’ home and away games of all sports at its brewpub locations as part of a three-year agreement.

Those interested in participating in the survey can go online.