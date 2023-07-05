Upland Brewing to open 2nd Carmel location

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Upland Brewing Company says it’ll open a second Carmel location sometime at the end of August at Clay Terrace outdoor shopping mall.

The restaurant will be in an area with several restaurants off the northern roundabout at the mall.

Padraig Cullen, vice president of hospitality for the brewery with its production based in Bloomington, says in a statement that the company’s ninth Indiana location will include a “a nice patio and garage doors that create an indoor/outdoor experience we think customers will enjoy.”

The other Carmel location is at 820 E. 116th St., in a strip mall just east of the College Avenue roundabout.