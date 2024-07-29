USDA reports grocery prices go up less than 1%

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King where she discusses grocery prices, American works attitudes towards career prospects and more.

Report: Grocery prices will go up less than 1% this year

Food price inflation may be over, at least according to the United State Department of Agriculture.

The food price outlook shows that grocery prices will go up less than 1% this year and next.

However, sugar and sweets products are expected to go up about 3%.

Workers are feeling pessimistic about career prospects

American workers are feeling more and more pessimistic about their career prospects, according to LinkedIn’s latest workforce confidence survey.

Workers’ confidence in their ability to progress in their careers over the next year has fallen by five points since the start of the year.

That’s the lowest since 2020.

Best Buy will use AI to try to revive business

Best Buy is kicking off a new strategy aimed at reviving sales and enticing customers to spend.

Following a two-year sales slump, Best Buy is looking to upcoming artificial intelligence infused laptops and smartphones to reignite the spark.

Store employees will be trained to highlight the advantages of tech devices that can enhance efficiency and simplify tasks.

The two-month public comment period for the United States Drug Enforcement Administration’s proposed rules to reschedule cannabis closed this week and the agency will now review the submissions.

Analysis shows 59% of commenters want the proposed rule change to go further and for marijuana to be decriminalized.

They are evaluating if cannabis’s status will change from an illegal narcotic on the federal level to a medication that is eligible for FDA approval, but still federally illegal in most circumstances.

Companies are trying to make potatoes healthier

Agriculture companies are applying cutting-edge genetic technology to potatoes.

The Wall Street Journal says they are looking for new ways to harness potato starch and protein that can appeal to nutrition-conscious consumers, while grappling with storage and shelf life.

Some companies are even working on a block-shaped spud to maximize French fry yield.