Vehicle sales stuck below pre-pandemic levels due to high prices

Researchers say port strike could lead to recession

A researcher says the port strike will tip the us into recession if it lasts more than a month.

Sea-Intelligence’s Alan Murphy estimated that the strike will cost the U.S. $3 billion to $5 billion a day.

Shipping costs and delays could escalate, impacting global trade if the strike continues.

Flooding in North Carolina could lead to billions in crop losses

The devastating flooding in North Carolina is going to have a ripple effect on the farm economy.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the crop losses alone could amount to $7 billion in insurance payouts.

Cotton crops on the verge of harvest have been flattened. On top of that, North Carolina is the country’s largest poultry producing state, and Vox reports millions of chicken flocks have been destroyed Helene’s wake.

Job openings soar to three-month high

Job openings unexpectedly hit a three-month high, contradicting recent signs of softening in the U.S. labor market.

Available positions rose to 8.04 million in August.

At the same time, the hiring rate fell to the lowest level since the onset of the pandemic.

High new-vehicle prices and borrowing costs are keeping some shoppers on the sidelines.

Many analysts and dealers point to affordability as the primary reason why sales haven’t marched back.

JD Power says the average new vehicle in the U.S. sold for $44,467 in September, down nearly 3% from last year as automakers and dealers offer more discounts.

iPhone 16 feature helps Helene victims amid power outages

Hurricane Helene victims used iPhones for satellite messaging amid power and cell outages.

The satellite feature allows people to communicate when cell service is out.

Asheville residents have praised Apple for the feature and its usefulness.

Social media posts urged people to update to iOS 18 on iPhone 14s and later to stay connected.