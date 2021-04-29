Business

Velvet recalls ice cream, sherbet sold in stores in Indiana over listeria concern

WASHINGTON (WISH) — Ohio-based Velvet Ice Cream is recalling ice cream and sherbet made on or after Saturday because they may be contaminated with listeria.

The organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration alert. Short-term symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Pregnant women are at risk for miscarriages and stillbirths.

The ice cream and sherbet is sold in drugstores, convenience stores and supermarkets, and offered at some hotels under the brand names of Buehler’s, Discount Drug Mart, North Star Frog Split, Whale of a Pale, Ruggle’s, Super Dip and Velvet Ice Cream. The products are sold in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. The FDA alert has names and photos of the recalled products.

Anyone with the recalled product should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact Velvet Ice Cream at 800-589-5000, Ext. 237, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. EST weekdays or go online to contact Velvet Ice Cream.