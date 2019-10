INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Walmart has kicked off its holiday shopping season a little earlier this year.

The retailer launched its online “deal drop” sales at midnight Friday. The early launch is in part due to the shorter-than-usual shopping season in 2019.

There will be six fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas than there was in 2018.

Walmart says it wants its customers to make the most of the shorter season.

CNN contributed to this report.