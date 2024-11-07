Indiana home prices stay low, even as housing market grows

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King, who discusses Indiana home prices, Walmart’s latest security tech, and the number of Boomers working from home.

Can Trump keep promise on benefits taxes?

President-elect Donald Trump made a promise during the campaign to retirees: no taxes on Social Security benefits.

Now that Trump has won a second presidential term, that may prompt Social Security beneficiaries to wonder whether that change may come soon.

However, any changes to Social Security would require at least 60 senate votes, and Republicans would need some Democratic support to pass it.

Google sees spike in ‘moving to Canada’ searches

Google says searches for “moving to Canada” saw a 5,000% spike on election night.

Canada wasn’t the only destination, though; Ireland, New Zealand, and the UK were among other popular destinations.

Canada-related searches started ticking up after polls had closed in the battleground states of Georgia and North Carolina and continued sharply upward before peaking Wednesday morning.

Walmart considers securing more items to prevent shoplifting

Walmart may lock up more items to prevent shoplifting.

Bloomberg says Walmart is testing a new in-store technology that would let customers unlock security cases directly from their smartphones. Workers at select locations are currently testing the tech, with plans to expand it to loyalty members if the trial run proves successful.

Indiana has lower home prices than other states

The median home price in Indiana is still on the less-expensive side, at least compared to other states.

Visual Capitalist says the median price in Indiana is $238,000. The national median home price is $385,000.

Factors like local demand, land availability, economic conditions, and housing regulations all contribute to the median home prices in each state.

Some Boomers avoiding retirement by working from home

Nonprofit firm Smart Energy GB recently surveyed 2,000 Brits and found that nearly 70% of over-60s are currently working in hybrid roles. The rest have managed to retain the pandemic habit of working from home every day.