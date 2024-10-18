Walmart talks turkey on its ‘inflation-free’ holiday meal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King, who has the latest on a major listeria-related recall, a drop in tobacco use, and Walmart’s holiday meal deal.

$4.5 billion of student debt erased

More than 60,000 public service workers — teachers, first responders, social workers and others — have had $4.5 billion in student debt erased, bringing the total of Biden-era student loan forgiveness to $175 billion for nearly 5 million Americans.

The U.S. Supreme Court still hasn’t ruled on if the loan forgiveness is constitutional without congress’s approval.

USDA: Listeria-infected meat in school canteens

We’re finding out more about the multi-million pound beef and poultry recall due to possible listeria contamination.

The latest update from the USDA reveals some of the recalled products have been distributed to school cafeterias. As of Thursday, the USDA did not have a list or further information about the school locations.

Supplier BrucePac is working with authorities and has already halted production at its Oklahoma facility in the meantime.

Tobacco use falls to 25-year low

Tobacco use has fallen to a 25-year low among middle and high school students.

E-cigarettes continue to be the most used among students who reported tobacco product use, at 5.9%.

Female students reported the biggest decline in use across the board, and Hispanic students also reported a drop in use of any tobacco product.

Lyft offering 50% off rides to the polls

Lyft is offering 50 percent off rides to the polls on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Lyft’ bikeshare and scooters will also be half off that day.

According to Lyft, they’ve already helped more than 3 million people vote this year, and they pledge to increase rides to the polls by 25%. The overall goal is to increase voter turnout by 500,000 new voters by 2028.

Walmart talks turkey on “Inflation-free” holiday meal

Walmart has revealed the full item list for its “inflation-free” meal, available for purchase now through Dec. 25.

Walmart’s “Thanksgiving meal serves 8 people for less than $7 per person and is packed with 29 items including a large turkey, rolls and cranberry sauce.