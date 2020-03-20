Walmart to hire 2,000 people in Indiana; Target raises wages by $2 an hour

(WISH) — Walmart says it plans to hire more than 2,000 people to work in Indiana stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

On Thursday, Walmart announced it planned to hire 150,000 people.

In addition, Walmart will give bonuses to its hourly workers in the U.S. The bonuses will total more than $365 million. The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly employees and $150 for part-time hourly employees.

Quarterly bonuses that employees receive will also be sent out a month early. Those bonuses will total up to $180 million.

Walmart U.S. stores have adjusted operating hours, from 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. continued their regular starting hours.

Also, from Tuesday through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hourlong senior shopping event every Tuesday. Customers 60 and older can start shopping one hour before the store opens. Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during the hourlong senior shopping event.

Meanwhile, Target Corp. said Friday it will give a $2-an-hour wage increase to its 300,000-plus workers who have been scrambling to help customers, The Associated Press reports. The pay bump will be effective at least through May 2. It’s also begun offering workers who are pregnant, 65 years old or older, or who have underlying health risks, access to paid leave for up to 30 days.

Amazon also has offered extra incentives — cash bonuses or a temporary wage bump — as they try to manage the crush of customers while simultaneously looking to keep their workers happy.