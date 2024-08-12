Wanting a last-minute trip before summer ends? Now might be the best time to do it

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jeff Vaughn, where he discusses what to expect from the stock market after a volatile trading week and why now is a better time to travel.

Consumer price index to be released this week

Market uncertainty may continue this week as the consumer price index, a key indicator of the health of the economy, will be released this week along with retail sales figures and the unemployment numbers.

Disney announces $60 billion plan for theme parks

Disney has announced a $60 billion plan to “Super-Charge!” its theme parks. At the D23 Convention from Friday through Sunday, Disney unveiled new attractions in Florida and California.

In all, Disney will add themes related to “Avatar,” “Indiana Jones,” “Encanto,” and “Monsters Inc.” Included in the global plan: are four new cruise ships and an expanded partnership with the video game “Fortnite.”

Airlines cutting ticket costs after COVID travel delays

If you are looking to make a last-minute trip before summer ends, travel prices are finally in your favor. U.S. airlines are rushing to fill seats after over capacity from COVID-19 travel delays.

The site Dollar Flight Club reports domestic airfares are down 29% to an average of $212, international flights are averaging just over $400 on average.

Universities phasing out some majors and degrees

With federal COVID-19 funds drying up, many American universities and colleges are cutting majors to make ends meet.

Both North Carolina State universities and Arkansas State are phasing out programs. Three colleges in the New York system are cutting degrees.

Increasing the strain, the pandemic year has led to lower college enrollment.

Tesla stops purchases for cheaper version of Cybertruck

Tesla has stopped taking orders for the cheaper version of the Cybertruck and will only be taking orders for the $100,000 model.

Cybertrucks have been the best-selling vehicle in America over six figures. Tesla sold 4,800 units in July, its best month yet, according to Cox Automotive. CEO Elon Musk says buyers have placed one million orders for Cybertruck.