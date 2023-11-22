Wednesday business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

1 in 5 teens admit to using chapgpt to help with homework

One in five teenagers who have heard of ChatGPT admit to using OpenAI technology to help them do their schoolwork.

a new Pew Research Center survey found that a majority of teens know of ChatGPT, leading them to conclude that 13% of all U.S. teens have utilized the chatbot to complete assignments.

american airlines’ flight attendants’ union threatening strike

American Airline’s Flight Attendants’ Union wants permission from the government to go on strike in 30 days.

Any strike wouldn’t harm holiday travel plans as there’s a cooling off period and other restrictions on travel strikes.

kohls to increase discounts over holidays

Kohls executives say the chain will be aggressive in discounts and promotions over the holidays.

It says an unseasonably mild winter so far has left them with a lot of coats, gloves, and mittens.

This will count on beauty and packaged gifts to sell well over the holidays.

streaming services joining in on black friday discounts

Streaming services aren’t exempt from the Black Friday frenzy.

Disney is offering a year-long subscription to the ad-supported version of its Hulu streaming service for $1 monthly in a promotion that ends Nov. 28. This is half the price the company offered last year.

Max is offering new and returning subscribers its ad-supported plan for $3 monthly, down from $10 monthly normal rate.

Comcasts Peacock is available for $2 monthly or $20 yearly in a deal that expires on Nov. 27.

madison voted as best downtown shopping area in indiana

Cheapism says Madison has the best shopping town square in all of Indiana.

It says City of Madison’s downtown goes all out for the holidays, but also shines in the offseason with a Main Street district of Artisanal Candy and Coffee shops, restaurants, carriage rides, tours, bed and breakfast, antique shops, and galleries.