Wednesday business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Wednesday's business headlines

Stopping scams when buying a car

The Federal Trade Commission has a new rule intended to stop auto dealers form using hidden fees and bait and switch price tactics on buyers.

The agency says such tactics cost people in the U.S. $3.4 billion yearly. They say the rule bans misrepresentations about price, cost, and other key information.

It also requires dealers to provide the actual price consumers have to pay for vehicles, to disclose that additional items like warranties aren’t mandatory. Finally, they’re required to state the full monthly payment consumers are accepting upfront.

Apple addresses iphone security issue

Apple is addressing security vulnerabilities that has allowed iPhone thieves to take over customer’s accounts, access saved passwords, steal money and lock people out of their digital memories.

A new iOS setting called stolen device protection is designed to defend against these attacks. It rolled out tests of it this week.

The company is planning to include the new software in a coming update. Still, users must turn the new setting on, and it won’t cover all threats to your personal and financial information on an iPhone.

Netflix to post viewer data on all shows

Netflix is posting viewer data on every show and film for the first time.

The political thriller “The Night Agent” was the most-watched title globally in the first half of 2023, generating 812.1 million hours of viewing.

Aggravation with responding to texts

The average American spends 48 minutes planning for the following day, with men averaging spending longer than women.

Conducted by OnePoll for Apple vacations, they found 46% of us hate responding to texts. Other tasks they wish could take the easy way for include meal planning, looking ahead at their workday, and planning their travel.

‘Sex and the City’ tutu up for auction

Remember the tutu that Sarah Jessica Parker wore in the open for the show “Sex and the City”? It is now up for auction and expected to sell for at least eight thousand dollars.

The tutu was originally found for five dollars in a bin, according to Julien’s Auctions. The auction kicked off on Dec. 11.