Wednesday's business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Here's a look at Wednesday's business headlines.
Home sales
U.S. home price gains are slowing down.
The S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index says prices are still rising but only 6.2 percent, less than a year ago.
Rising interest rates and higher home prices have discouraged many buyers.
Amazon Roku
Amazon may be planning a competitor to the Roku channel.
The Information reports that the new offering wil be for the 48 million people who use the company's Fire TV streaming devices.
It will license older TV shows, which have already aired.
Yahoo email
Yahoo analyzes more than 200 million email inboxes for cluses about what products people may buy.
Most of Silicon Valley has declared this practice off limits, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Yahoo, a unit of Verizon, also scans AOL mail, which it owns.
Notre Dame
It's more difficult to get into the University of Norte Dame than any other college in Indiana.
Niche.com says the acceptance rate is 19 percent.
The private school has more than 8,000 students .
Harvard is still America's hardest college to get into.
Local Headlines
Latest Local News
Trending Stories
National Headlines
-
-
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-