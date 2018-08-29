Wednesday's business headlines Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, the logo of Yahoo appears on a smartphone in Frankfurt, Germany. Yahoo Finance deleted a tweet that accidentally included a racial epithet Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Here's a look at Wednesday's business headlines.

Home sales

U.S. home price gains are slowing down.

The S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index says prices are still rising but only 6.2 percent, less than a year ago.

Rising interest rates and higher home prices have discouraged many buyers.

Amazon Roku

Amazon may be planning a competitor to the Roku channel.

The Information reports that the new offering wil be for the 48 million people who use the company's Fire TV streaming devices.

It will license older TV shows, which have already aired.

Yahoo email

Yahoo analyzes more than 200 million email inboxes for cluses about what products people may buy.

Most of Silicon Valley has declared this practice off limits, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Yahoo, a unit of Verizon, also scans AOL mail, which it owns.

Notre Dame

It's more difficult to get into the University of Norte Dame than any other college in Indiana.

Niche.com says the acceptance rate is 19 percent.

The private school has more than 8,000 students .

Harvard is still America's hardest college to get into.