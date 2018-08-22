Wednesday's business headlines Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Here's a look at Wednesday's business headlines.

Paper ballots

A new bill in Congress would require paper ballots for voting.

The nine senators also say the bill would require rigorous audits for all federal elections to ensure that results match the votes.

Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election has elevated concert over the security of the country's voting systems.

Facebook

Researchers found that Facebook may be making racial tensions worse.

The German study found that towns there where Facebook use was common had more attacks on refugees.

Meanwhile, Facebook also will ban 5,000 targeting options for landlords so they can't discriminate based on race, gender and other characteristics.

Fuel emissions

A rollback of fuel emissions could make cars more expensive.

Consumer reports the relaxing of standards will reduce overall vehicle ownership costs for new vehicles.

Yet, auto industry experts warn that the rollback could add thousands to consumers' fuel bills over the lifetime of a car due to higher fuel costs.

Bull market

Wednesday marks the anniversary of the longest running bull market in stocks in history.

It's been running for 3,453 days.

The S&P 500 has risen more than 300 percent since hitting its financial crisis bottom on March 9, 2009, which was the dark depths of the financial crisis.