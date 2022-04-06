Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Democrats call on oil executives to testify about gas prices

Big oil executives will have to answer questions about high gas prices.

Democrats have called them to testify today.

The near record-high price levels pose a significant issue for President Biden and Democrats. A second planned release from the strategic petroleum reserve this month announced by Biden has had a limited effect.

Student loan repayment pause extended to August

The Biden Administration is planning to extend a pause on federal student loan repayments through August 31.

That’s according to administration officials who spoke to CNN.

The repayment freeze, which has been in place since the beginning of the pandemic, was scheduled to expire on May 1.

FDA investigating Illnesses related to Lucky Charms

The FDA is investigating illnesses linked to Lucky Charms.

The sugary cereal made by General Mills is believed to be making people sick, with consumers complaining that they began vomiting after eating a bowl of Lucky Charms.

General Mills told The Post last week that it did not believe its cereal was making people sick, but there is an “ongoing review” of the matter.

McDonald’s bringing back spicy nuggets

McDonald’s is bringing back spicy chicken McNuggets, but not everyone can buy them.

The fast food chain said that the spicy nuggets are now available at about half of its U.S. locations, or roughly 6,900 locations, for a limited time.

The nuggets have have a breaded tempura coating of cayenne and chili peppers and were first introduced in 2020.

The chain credits the nuggets for boosting sales two years ago during the initial onset of the pandemic.