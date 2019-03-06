Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

Wages in Indiana

According to GoBankingRates, the average living wage for someone to live comfortably in Indiana is $62,800.

GoBankingRates defines a “living wage” as the income you need to cover necessary and discretionary expenses while still contributing to savings.

T-Mobile and President Trump

T-Mobile spent more at the Trump Hotel in Washington while its proposed merger with Sprint was seeking government approval.

It was a total of $195,000 spent there, according to the Washington Post.

That cause some to say maybe T-Mobile was seeking favor with the president to get the deal approved.

March Madness TVs

March Madness is almost here and it’s one of the most popular times to buy a big screen TV.

Several companies have deals on big TVs.

Samsung has taken $1,300 off a 78-inch Q-LED TV.

Vizio and LG are also cutting prices.

Gas prices

Gas prices just made the largest winter jump in price since 2015.

AAA says we may see another 20-cent hike or so over the next two months, or perhaps greater if there are any refinery kinks that arise.

Prices are still lower, on average, compared to a year ago.