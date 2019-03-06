Wednesday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.
Wages in Indiana
According to GoBankingRates, the average living wage for someone to live comfortably in Indiana is $62,800.
GoBankingRates defines a “living wage” as the income you need to cover necessary and discretionary expenses while still contributing to savings.
T-Mobile and President Trump
T-Mobile spent more at the Trump Hotel in Washington while its proposed merger with Sprint was seeking government approval.
It was a total of $195,000 spent there, according to the Washington Post.
That cause some to say maybe T-Mobile was seeking favor with the president to get the deal approved.
March Madness TVs
March Madness is almost here and it’s one of the most popular times to buy a big screen TV.
Several companies have deals on big TVs.
Samsung has taken $1,300 off a 78-inch Q-LED TV.
Vizio and LG are also cutting prices.
Gas prices
Gas prices just made the largest winter jump in price since 2015.
AAA says we may see another 20-cent hike or so over the next two months, or perhaps greater if there are any refinery kinks that arise.
Prices are still lower, on average, compared to a year ago.