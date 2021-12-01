Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

Jerome Powell

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell says despite the new COVID variant the Fed will begin “tapering” or slowing down economic stimulus soon.

He says the governors will talk about this at its December meeting.

Pfizer

Pfizer closed out November trading with its best monthly advance in 30 years, as renewed virus fears revive the market’s focus on vaccine makers.

The stock had a 23% gain – the most since 1991, Pfizer is up about 46% so far this year.

Salesforce

Salesforce stock is losing ground in late trading Tuesday after the cloud-based enterprise software company posted strong earnings. Mixed guidance apparently left some investors disappointed.

The company also announced that Bret Taylor, who has been president and COO, was promoted to co-CEO with Marc Benioff and vice chair of the company’s board.

Salesforce has a big operation in Indianapolis.

Camera

A microscopic camera the size of a grain of salt has been developed that could produce crisp, full-color images.

An AI-based algorithm converts each post’s interaction with light into an image.

The camera, developed by researchers at Princeton and the University of Washington, could allow super-small robots to sense their surroundings, or even help doctors see problems within the human body.