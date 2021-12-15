Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

Gas prices

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped for the fifth consecutive week, providing some relief to drivers amid the busy holiday travel season.

Prices at the pump tumbled 2.4 cents from a week ago, pushing the average to $3.32 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data.

AAA says the current average in central Indiana is $3.11 a gallon.

Tornado

Insured losses from the swarm of tornadoes in Kentucky, Illinois and other states could amount up to $5 billion.

Credit rating agency Fitch said insured could rise to $5 billion, rivaling the U.S. Midwest Derecho event in August last year but less than winter storm Uri and Hurricane Ida, both of which saw losses of $15 billion and $40 billion, respectively.

Google

Google is threatening to fire unvaccinated employees.

The company says that anyone who doesn’t do either of those things by Jan. 13 will be placed on a 30-day paid administrative leave if they’re not in compliance after the 30 days. They could face unpaid leave for up to six months and then be terminated.

Dell

Dell Technologies’ new, more environmentally-friendly prototype laptop has a tenth as many screws as a regular laptop, fewer components and modular parts that can be reused.

The laptop will never be sold and instead shows how Dell is positioning itself in the so-called circular economy.

By 2030, Dell says it plans to recycle or reuse a product for every equivalent product it sells.