Wednesday's business headlines

Here's a look at Wednesday's business headlines

Gas demand drops

U.S. gasoline demand dropped on Monday amid the omicron surge.

This is the lowest it has been since Memorial Day.

It dropped 6.3% compared to last week but gas prices are still higher than a year ago.

New model of BMW IX

BMW now has a performance version of the IX.

The IX M60 model was introduced at the CES technology conference Tuesday.

It will boast the IX’s dual motors and range over 300 miles.

The vehicles max speed will be 155 mph, compared to the IX’s 125 mph peak.

Self-driving tractor

John Deere’s first self-driving tractor goes fully autonomous at the Consumer Electronics Show this year.

This new 8R tractor uses six pairs of stereo cameras and advanced artificial intelligence to recognize its environment and navigate.

Macy’s shortening hours

Macy’s is shortening its store hours for the rest of the month.

This comes as a result of coronavirus cases spiking as retailers deal with staffing shortages.

From Monday to Thursday, Macy’s department stores hours will be revised to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the rest of January.

Walmart temporarily shut down 60 U.S. stores in coronavirus hotspots last month to sanitize them.