Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

GasBuddy recommends filling up your tank on Monday

Drivers could potentially save $250 a year on gas depending on the days they fill up.

According to GasBuddy’s data, Monday “offers the lowest average gas prices” in about 17 states.

In 2021, though, Friday also became one of the cheapest days for motorists on a budget, according to GasBuddy.

Layoff rate falls to records low

Job openings rose slightly and the layoff rate fell to a record low in December before the COVID-19 omicron variant.

The labor department says businesses have struggled for months to hire and retain enough workers to meet consumer demand.

Millions of Americans who left the labor force in 2020 yet to return.

Home Depot offering jobs within one day of applying

Home Depot has a plan to combat the worker shortage: speedy job offers.

The world’s largest home improvement retailer said Tuesday that job applicants “could receive an offer within one day of applying.”

Home Depot wants to hire more than 100,000 new associates ahead of its busy spring season.

Cedar Fair reviewing offer from SeaWorld

Amusement park operator Cedar Fair says it’s reviewing a takeover offer from SeaWorld that’s reportedly worth $3.4 billion.

Cedar Fair’s properties include traditional amusement parks like California Great America, Cedar Point, Carowinds and Kings Island, as well as water parks, like Schlitterbahn and two sports complexes.

The company also operates 11 hotels.