Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Household debt increases by $1 trillion

Household debt increased by $1 trillion in 2021, the biggest annual increase since 2007, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

In the fourth quarter alone, household debt grew by $333 billion to $15.58 trillion, the largest quarterly rate of increase since 2007 as well.

Mortgage debt and auto loans were the big drivers of the increase.

Aldi opening 150 more stores

Discount grocer Aldi is opening 150 additional stores nationwide and a distribution center this year in an effort to expand its footprint within the grocery industry.

It will open two more Gulf Coast stores in early march. The company will add another 20 stores throughout the southeast by year-end.

The company will add 500 jobs.

Return-to-office may boost demand for personal care products

Return-to-office may boost demand for personal care products in the spring and summer.

Edgewell’s CEO says the company’s care and grooming products should see lots of interest as people go back to the office.

Edgewell is the parent firm of Banana Boat, Playtex and Schick.

TikTok to strengthen media sharing policies

TikTok says it will strengthen policies in effort to prevent spread of hoaxes and dangerous challenges.

The platform plans to use creators to spread awareness of negative hoaxes, broaden the scope of banned eating disorder content and add clarity on prohibited speech and behaviors.

Experts forecast people to bet $7.6b on Super Bowl

For the first time ever, people will place over a billion dollars in legal bets on the Super Bowl.

The American Gaming Association forecasts that over $7.6 billion will be wagered on pro football’s championship game set for Sunday.