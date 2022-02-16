Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Disney makes masks optional for fully-vaccinated people

Face coverings will be optional for fully-vaccinated Disney park guests in both outdoor and indoor locations starting Feb. 17.

All guests 2 years old and older will still be required to wear face coverings on enclosed transportation like buses.

Champagne sales hit record high

Champagne sales hit record highs in 2021.

Sales were fueled by a surge in exports, especially to the U.S.

Consumers bought up champagne to celebrate the end of lockdowns.

Analysts log 80M+ transactions over Super Bowl weekend

It is still unclear exactly how much money was wagered on Sunday’s Super Bowl.

But the Wall Street Journal says gambling operators and state regulators indicate it was a huge day for the booming market.

GeoComply, which monitors mobile sports-betting transactions, said it logged more than 80 million transactions over Super Bowl weekend, more than double that of last year, and 5.6 million unique accounts accessed legal online sportsbooks, a 95% increase from last year.

Virgin Galactic selling tickets to space for $450k

Virgin Galactic is selling tickets to space for $450,000 as it plans more commercial flights this year.

That’s for a 90 minute space flight.

The flight will launch from New Mexico.

