Wednesday's business headlines

Here's a look at Wednesday's business headlines:

Peloton suffers massive online outage

Peloton said its member login page as well as live and on-demand classes were hit by a “major outage” and that it was investigating the issue.

There were more than 4,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the fitness products maker’s app over two hours, according to DownDetector.com.

Fake crypto ads appearing on Facebook

Watch out for fake crypto ads on Facebook.

Facebook ads have popped up to advertise nonexistent Amazon, Tesla and even Facebook cryptocurrencies.

24% of American use food, medication funds for energy bills

24% of Americans reduced or forwent basic expenses like food and medication so they could pay an energy bill within the last year.

A FOX Business survey found state-by-state analysis shows rates rise to as high as 33.1% in Arkansas and 30.6% in New Mexico for this troubling trend.

Airfare likely to rise 6% each month

Increased fuel prices are likely to lead to higher summer airfares.

Domestic fares will rise 6% a month until August, while international fares will jump 6%, per an aviation consultant.

More people are expected to fly, which will also drive up ticket prices.