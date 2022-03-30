Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Final Four tickets going for almost $17,000

The most expensive tickets for the men’s Final Four are nearly $17,000.

On StubHub, tickets cost an average of $1,071 to see Villanova face Kansas and Duke take on North Carolina.

Most sales are coming from North Carolina, New York, New Jersey and California.

Worry about inflation growing

Americans are more worried about inflation than at any point since 1985, according to a new poll released this week.

The Gallup survey shows that rising consumer prices are the top economic concern for Americans, with 17% of respondents calling the recent inflation spike the “nation’s most important problem.”

Gender wage gap narrower among younger workers

The gender wage gap is narrower among younger workers nationally, and the gap varies across geographical areas.

In fact, in 22 of 250 U.S. metropolitan areas, women under the age of 30 earn the same amount as — or more than — their male counterparts, according to a new Pew Research analysis of Census Bureau data.

New bookstores opening

At least 172 independent bookstores opened in 2021, some of them in malls.

The rise is being fueled by TikTok and popular literary influencers.

Between 1991 and 2011, the U.S. lost 1,000 chain bookstores as retailers shuttered their doors.