Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Airfare up by 20% in comparison to pre-pandemic prices

Travel experts have seen an upswing in Americans making plans for a spring or summer getaway.

Airfares are up 20 percent now than where they were pre-pandemic.

Tally, a credit card debt payment app, says despite inflation and record-high gas prices, Americans’ appetite for going out and having fun has not been dampened. Credit card spending jumped the most month-over-month in march for travel-up 22 percent.

Pilots report rising rates of fatigue

The union that represents pilots at Southwest Airlines says rising rates of fatigue among pilots is a threat to the airline’s safety.

The union said it has seen a sharp rise in pilot reports of fatigue since last summer as the airline has ramped its schedule up in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pilots at other carriers, including Delta, Alaska Air, and American Airlines have made similar complaints about exhausting and unstable schedules and excessive levels of overtime.

Supply chain issues still affecting consumers

A new report from Adobe suggests that supply-chain issues are still very much contributing to higher prices.

Adobe says online shoppers saw more than 3 billion out-of-stock messages in March, an increase from February. Often when businesses face supply issues, they hike prices.

Of the $83 billion spent by consumers in March, almost 3 billion was driven by higher prices-that’s the fastest pace of price increase for online good since e-commerce became a thing.

Lululemon adds trade-in, resale options

Lululemon will debut a trade-in and resale option for its gently used leggings, tops and jackets later this month.

Customers will be able to exchange their previously worn Lululemon items for a gift card at any of its U.S. stores.

They also can buy from a selection of used items on a separate page of the retailer’s website. Items will be added every day.

Stanford study finds Americans use four times energy needed

A new Stanford University study has found that the answer is far less than the average American is using.

Comparing energy use and quality of life across 140 countries, researchers found Americans use four times the energy needed for a good life.