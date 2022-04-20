Business

Here's a look at Wednesday's business headlines

Gold prices hitting a record high

Bank of America believes gold prices will hit a record high. It also believes silver is going higher.

Gold and all metals typically rise in times of global uncertainty as gold will also have some value.

Crude oil prices down more than 5%

Crude oil prices fell more than 5% Tuesday as economic warnings piled up.

The IMF slashed its forecast for global economic growth to 3.6% for 2022 and 2023.

Fannie Mae also said it expects a “Modest” U.S. recession in 2023.

Today is April 20. or 4/20-a number that Tesla Ceo Elon musk has favored in the past. That’s leading some investors to think we may hear some updated news on Musk’s bid to buy Twitter today.

We know for sure that Tesla will report its earnings this afternoon.

The move is a significant change for a company that has sold itself since its inception as a commercial-free haven for its members.

Netflix is grappling with slowing revenue growth caused by stiffer competition from rival services and rampant account sharing among its customers.