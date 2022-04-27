Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Home prices rose by nearly 20% in February

U.S. home prices rose by nearly 20% year-over-year in February.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Indices says Phoenix, Tampa and Miami reported the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 U.S. cities tracked by the index.

Phoenix led the way for the 33rd consecutive month with home prices rising 33% from the year before.

United Airlines to offer more flights

United Airlines plans to offer more flights across the Atlantic Ocean this summer than it did in 2019.

The company will raise that capacity by 25% over pre-pandemic levels, including some new destinations.

The airline is launching five new nonstop flights to some of Europe’s most popular business and tourist hubs, including London, Milan, Zurich, Munich and Nice.

Carnival Cruise Line CEO to step down Aug. 1

Carnival Cruise Line is replacing its chief executive officer.

Carnival CEO Arnold Donald will step down from his position effective Aug. 1, the company announced.

Donald will be moving from the executive suite to carnival’s board of directors.

Donald has been in his leadership position since 2013, and most recently guided the company through the world’s years-long pandemic.

Tesla shares falling

Shares of Tesla are falling as its CEO Elon Musk is in the process of buying Twitter.

Despite being the world’s richest person, much of Musk’s wealth is tied up in Tesla stock, meaning he would likely have to borrow against his holdings to fund the deal.

Assuming the deal closes, Musk would be in charge of Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX.