Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

CNBC survey: 50% of adults considering cutting back on dining

Americans say they will cut dining out first to deal with inflation.

A CNBC survey says if price pressure continues, more than 50% of adults say they’ll cut back spending on dining out and will consider reducing that further if necessary.

Casinos report record revenue in March

March was a record-breaking month for casinos.

U.S. casinos reported $5.31 billion in revenue in March, the highest monthly revenue in the industry’s history, according to the American Gaming Association.

The industry has bounced back as COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, and casinos have benefited from pent-up demand from gamers eager to spend money on leisure and entertainment.

airnnb sees jump in summer bookings

Airbnb sees 30% more nights booked for the summer travel compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Nights booked for summer travel to unique homes have grown 80% in first three months of the year.

The company says it believes it’s benefiting from hybrid work as people can take longer breaks and work from someplace else.

Disney+ got more subscribers in the recent quarter.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek says the streaming platform has a new slate of shows and movies to add as well.

Sales at Disney theme parks were better than expected.

Research shows taking a break from social media can help anxiety, depression

Research suggests that taking even a brief break from tiktok, facebook, instagram and twitter can ease symptoms of depression and anxiety.

British researchers say staying off social media for a week meant, for some study participants, gaining about 9 hours of free time, which improved their well-being.